Doncaster’s Josh Berry, 11, books spot at IMG Junior World Championships

Rising star Josh Berry has booked his place at the 2017 IMG Academy Junior World Championships in San Diego.

The 11-year-old, whose performance belied his age, stormed to a resounding victory in a qualifying event on a tough course at Spain’s La Cala Golf Resort.

He will head to the States in July to compete alongside the world’s best youngsters for a second successive year.

Berry, who plays in men’s medals and other men’s tournaments at Doncaster Golf Club, will be aiming to improve on the +18 he shot in San Diego last year which saw him finish joint 88th on the world leaderboard.

The Bentley High Street School pupil looks to have a very bright future in the sport after starring on the national and international stage at such a young age.

Aged just ten, he produced a stunning comeback at St Andrews in 2015 to win the prestigious Adidas Wee Wonders British Championships.

That victory saw him qualify for last year’s US Kids Golf Foundation’s European Championship at Craigielaw, where he finished third.

He also played at US Open venue Pinehurst, in North Carolina, at the 2016 World Championship.

Berry’s Doncaster club-mate Sam Fry finished fourth at La Cala.