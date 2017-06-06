Doncaster Lawn Tennis Club’s Open Day is a big hit

Doncaster Lawn Tennis Club’s annual Open Day proved a big success, writes Steve Hossack.

“I thought the day went well and I have had some good feedback,” said head coach Liz Beaton.

“As well as promoting the event through social media and the press we visited six locals schools, delivering free sessions to key stage 1 pupils, who were all invited.

“We had over 40 under 8s attending and many of them will be joining some of the squads we are currently running at the club.

“The big success of the day was the parent participation. We had not offered this before at previous Open Days and the parents absolutely loved it.

“While their children were learning new skills on the mini tennis courts parents attended the ‘parent squad’ next to them. Some of them enjoyed it so much they stayed for another hour to join in adult drills which is a new squad we offer members at the club and has become very popular.

“The Open Day helped us publicise an offer which we are running over the summer at the club for new members.”

Details of this Summer Club Saver are on the website and people must join online, but a family can join our club for £40 for six weeks’ full membership.

“Young families who want to spend time together, be active and meet like minded people are just the sort of people who we feel would really enjoy being part of our club. There is a great family atmosphere and a good environment for children.”