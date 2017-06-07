Doncaster hockey lads star for county champions Yorkshire

No fewer than eight players from Doncaster Hockey Club helped Yorkshire win the A Division County Championship for a third successive year.

Matt Gibson, Tom Brickman, Jonathan Redfern, Josh Oades, Henry Pymm, Travis Cresswell, Dan Legg and Daniel West all starred for the White Rose county at Nottingham Hockey Centre.

The team were also coached by Doncaster management duo Alan Stoves (coach) and Simon Glazik (manager).

Yorkshire had booked a semi-final spot against Somerset by finishing second in their qualifying pool, held in Sheffield a fortnight earlier.

Gibson, Pymm and West were all on the scoresheet in a comfortable 7-0 against their west country rivals.

That victory set up a final against Kent, a repeat of last year’s final which Yorkshire had won narrowly 7-6.

The two sides were locked at 3-3 at half time, including goals from Gibson and Cresswell.

But Yorkshire moved through the gears following the re-start as they hit Kent with a five-goal blitz, including further strikes from Gibson and Cresswell, with the latter completing his hat trick.

Yorkshire have now won the County Championship, England’s oldest hockey competition, on nine occasions, drawing them level with Middlesex as the most successful county in the competition’s history.