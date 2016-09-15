Doncaster Hockey Club set to host HockeyFest

Doncaster Hockey Club, on Bennetthorpe, will host their second annual HockeyFest on Saturday (10am-1pm).

If you are feeling inspired from the summer of hockey - which saw Great Britain’s women win gold at the Olympics - HockeyFest is the perfect way to join the hockey family.

There will also be sports stalls and food available.

Doncaster has seven men’s and four women’s teams from elite level to development sides, as well as a junior section with boys and girls teams from U10s to U18s.

The club also runs popular Back to Hockey sessions on Monday evenings (7-8pm) for anyone who played at school and wants to get back into it, which is available on a pay-as-you play basis. For more information visit www.pitchero.com/clubs/doncasterhockeyclub.