Doncaster Dartes’ Joshua Reasbeck to represent Great Britain at European Junior Swimming Championships

Doncaster Dartes swimmer Joshua Reasbeck has been selected in the Great Britain team for this summer’s European Junior Championships in Israel.

The 18-year-old, from Conisbrough, secured his spot in the squad with a strong performance at the recent British Championships in Sheffield, where he finished fourth in the junior final of his main event the 200m butterfly in a time of 2:02.89.

Dartes head coach Andy Wallace said Reasbeck (pictured inset) has made huge improvements in recent years after being a late developing swimmer.

“Everyone at Doncaster Dartes is very pleased with the progress that Josh has made and extremely proud of his achievements at the British Championships and his GB team selection,” said Wallace.

“The European Junior Championships represents an opportunity for Josh to experience international swimming for the first time and is seen as another stepping stone that will assist him in developing the character required to be successful as a senior swimmer in the years to come.”

Reasbeck started out with Edlington Amateur Swimming Club and then, as a ten-year-old, progressed to swimming within the Doncaster Dartes training scheme.

The European Championships will be held in Netanya, Israel, from June 28 to July 2.