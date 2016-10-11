Doncaster Dartes’ Georgia Wright earns swimming scholarship in United States

Doncaster Dartes’ Georgia Wright has secured a swimming scholarship in the United States.

The former Hungerhill School pupil has been a student at Club Doncaster Sports College for the last two years.

She has successfully secured a full scholarship with West Chester University in Pennsylvania.

As well as studying for a college degree in Exercise Science, Wright will spend most of her weekends racing against other universities in places such as Connecticut and New York.

The 18-year-old’s swim camp this season will be in Southern Florida and her goal will be to qualify for the NCAA Championships, the equivalent of this country’s nationals.

Proud mother Jo said: “It’s never been plane sailing for Georgia. Blighted with a learning disability she found her passion for swimming quite late as a 12-year-old.

“With a lot of determination and hard work she turned herself from an average swimmer into one competing at county level, north eastern level and finally a national qualifier in both distance events and backstroke within about 16 months.

“She has continued to represent Doncaster at national level since the age of 14.

“This is a great opportunity to continue her love of swimming at some fantastic facilities in the USA. Not a bad way to spend the next four years!”