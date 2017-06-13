Doncaster Cycle Festival: Rossington rider Graham Briggs wins Whinfrey Briggs Elite Grand Prix

Graham Briggs continued his good form by winning the Whinfrey Briggs Elite Grand Prix at the fourth annual Doncaster Cycle Festival.

The Rossington rider, who recently helped JLT Condor win The Tour Series, celebrated a hometown victory in the main race of the day for the second successive year.

He beat Junior World Cyclo Cross champion Thomas Pidcock, from Otley, in a two man sprint.

Last month Briggs also sprinted to victory in the Croyden leg of The Tour Series.

The victory was his sixth individual win in the competition - making him the third most successful rider in the history of the Series.

Meanwhile, Doncaster’s Grant Hill finished second in the 3rd category race, with Doncaster Wheelers’ Chris Harbon in third.

Wheelers’ Grace Blair was runner up in the Under 10s Girls race.

Doncaster Cycle Festival winners: 3rd category: Max Rushby (Pedalsport Cycling Club), 4th category: Ben Moore (Spalding Cycling Club), U16s Boys: Dylan Westley (Pedalsport Cycling Club), U16s Girls: Alice Standish (Team Empella Cyclo-Cross.Com), U14s Boys: Kieran Riley (Langdale Lightweights Racing Team), U14s Girls: Erin Avill (Bike Box Alan), U12s Boys: Oliver Akers (Holmfirth Cycling Club), U12s Girls: Ellie Swingell (Halesowen A & CC), U10s Boys: Mackenzie Riley (Kirklees Cycling Academy), U10s Girls: Abigail Miller (Clifton CC), U8s Boys: Austin Riley (Kirklees Cycling Academy), U8s Girls: Lauren Oldfield (Redditch Road & Path CC).