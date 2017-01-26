Doncaster bowls clubs seek new players for 2017

Doncaster & District Bowling Association are seeking new players for the forthcoming crown green season.

The 2017 season is set to see a huge change for bowls in Doncaster, as the Association strives to improve the quality of bowling greens throughout the borough by contracting professional maintenance.

With this in mind, all clubs in Doncaster are seeking new players, whether that be bowlers of yesteryear who are looking to get back into the sport, or novices new to the game.

“Crown greens bowls has no discrimination against ability, sex, religion and especially when it comes to age,” said a spokesperson.

“It is stereotyped as being an ‘old man’s game’ which couldn’t be further from the truth.

“It is also known as a quiet game with not much action, again something so far from the truth and at times can be very noisy around the greens!”

Anyone interested in trying the sport can find details of all clubs and contacts on the Doncaster & District Bowling Association website (www.ddba.org.uk) or the British Crown Green Bowling website (www.bcgba.org.uk).

Guests are also invited to Armthorpe Welfare Bowling Club every Sunday (11.30am-3pm) to watch the Winter League and find out more information.