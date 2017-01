Doncaster-born thrower Jo Butterfield was awarded an MBE for her services to athletics in the New Year’s Honours list.

Butterfield, now based in Scotland, set a new world record to win gold in the F51 club throw at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio.

The reigning World and European champion was diagnosed with a tumour on her spinal cord in 2011 which resulted in her being paralysed below the waist.

Butterfield moved to Glasgow in 1997 to study at university but her parents still live in Woodlands.