Doncaster Athletic Club sprint and endurance meeting - results round-up

Doncaster Athletic Club’s Kallum Silcox, second overall in a time of 4 minutes 41.27 seconds, won the Doncaster Mile junior men’s race at the club’s Sprint & Endurance meeting.

Clubmate George Phillips (4.42.86) was second in class and third overall.

Seventh-placed Danny Pickup (5.01.75) was the first U17 runner to finish.

Doncaster’s Anthony Browne (23.54), second overall, won the senior men’s 200m race and finished second in the senor men’s 100m race (11.61).

Phillip Clark (Doncaster) headed the field in the U17s race in a time 25.53.

Browne (11.61) finished second in the senior men’s 100m race.

Phillip Clark (Doncaster) won the U17s race in 12.16 seconds with Luke Lyon (13.15) claiming second spot in the U15s race.

Niamh Latibeaudiere (28.02) took the honours in the girls U13 200m with Morgan Spink (26.66) emulating her feat in the U15s race. Both won their respective 100m races with Chloe Chrichton winning the U17s event.

James Clemitshaw (Doncaster) was second in the boys U11 150m race in 24.25.

Other events saw Nishan Singh (2.11.68) and Molly Butterworth (2.19.32) win their respective 800m U17 races with Henry Cullen (2.25.37) winning the boys U13 race.

The club host the Cusworth 10k on Sunday which takes in both High Melton and Sprotbrough prior to finishing in the grounds of Cusworth Hall. Late entries for both the main race and the family fun run will be taken on the day.