Doncaster Athletic Club show encouraging signs in latest British League fixture

Doncaster Athletic Club again trailed in last in the second of this season’s British Men’s Athletic League Division Four fixtures at Trafford.

But it was an improved performance on the first meeting and they only finished 20 points adrift of fifth-placed Reading.

Another encouraging aspect for team manager Terry Winmill was the fact that the Keepmoat Stadium-based club had three individual winners for the first time since joining the league last season.

“We won both steeplechase races with Michael Bartram (A race) and Frazer Jardine (B race) flying over the barriers and winning by a massive 18 seconds and 59 seconds respectively,” said Terry.

“Frazer also came first in the 400m hurdles with a personal best of 60.03 seconds.”

Personal bests were also achieved by Callum Wright (long jump), Rhys Gibson (800m), club captain Martin James (5000m) and Nathan Langley (Javelin).

The host club, who also won the opening round, romped home with a massive 539 points and look strong favourites to win the division at the halfway stage.