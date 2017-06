Doncaster Athletic Club decathlete Rhys Jackson broke eight personal bests on the way to winning a north of England silver medal at the English Combined Championships in Bedford.

The 17-year-old Hall Cross School student scored a best ever total score of 5509 points in his first ever decathlon at U20 level. Jackson is now ranked ninth in the UK in that age group.

Last year he won the U17 Yorkshire Combined Octathlon.