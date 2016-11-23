Donation boost for Doncaster Plant Works ABC

Doncaster Plant Works ABC have received a fresh financial boost as they continue to settle into their new home.

The club moved into the Springboard Centre in Hexthorpe but have struggled for funding for new equipment and improvement works on the building.

But they were recently presented with a donation of £250 from Malcolm C Foy and Co Solicitors for new equipment, presented by director and head of residential property Steve Taylor.

Plant Works will hold their Christmas Fair Fundraiser on December 10 between noon and 4pm.