David Allen confident he can KO King Kong Luis Ortiz

David Allen is convinced he can produce a one punch knockout against arguably the best active heavyweight in the world tonight.

The Conisbrough fighter steps in the ring with Luis Ortiz – known as King Kong – in Manchester as a heavy underdog, with many expecting the Cuban to dispose of Allen early and painfully.

But Allen says he is more than capable of doing the same to a man labelled the biggest active threat to current IBF champion Anthony Joshua.

“If I hit Ortiz on the chin, Ortiz will go,” Allen said. “And I’m more than capable of doing so.

“They are underestimating me in this fight.

“They’ve got men as a 16-1 long shot and I’m not a 16-1 shot at all.

“I know Ortiz is an excellent fighter but I’m a little better than what’s been shown previously.

“And if I do hit him, I hit more than hard enough to take him out.”

Allen expects Ortiz will know little of him but plans on introducing himself in plain terms tonight.

He said: “I will show him up on Saturday night in a way that is internationally known and that’s punch him square in the mouth.

“I’m pretty sure he will understand that.

“I’ve got no fear of the man. I’ve got no fear of any man.”