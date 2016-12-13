Darts protege Beau Greaves scoops prize at Daily Mirror Pride of Sport Awards

Doncaster’s darts protege Beau Greaves scooped the Young Sportsperson prize at the 2016 Daily Mirror Pride of Sport Awards.

The 12-year-old, nicknamed Beau ‘n’ Arrow, has enjoyed a sensational year, winning the England Classic, The England Matchplay, the Yorkshire Classic, The Welsh Open and, in August, the European Cup.

Greaves, from Sprotbrough, has been tipped to become the first female millionaire darts player.

The Ridgewood School pupil won the Doncaster and District Men’s under-30 league last year and, this summer, shared the oche with world number one, Michael Van Gerwen (pictured).