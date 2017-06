Darts legend Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor is coming to Doncaster later this month.

The 16-time world champion will be at Doncaster Deaf Trust on Leger Way on the evening of Saturday, June 17.

Taylor will be playing some darts and taking part in a Q&A alongside special guest Chris Mason.

Table seats cost £25 and doors open 6.30pm.

For more information, or to book tickets, visit www.rm-events.co.uk or call 07717 502480.