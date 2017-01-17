Danum Eagles run Kent Crusaders close

Injury-hit Danum Eagles gave high-flying Kent Crusaders a run for their money before going down 87-76.

The Doncaster club - minus Scott Richards, Liam Knapp, George Colwill and Brandon Smith - led 21-20 after the first quarter and trailed by just a single point going into the final period.

But, as has been the case on several occasions this season, they ran out of gas and came up short in the end.

Mathew Martin led all scorers with 28 points, while youngster Mindy Razma added 14.

Eagles’ U18s recorded an excellent 63-61 win over title challengers QE York Knights 62-60, while the U16s won 62-49 at Barnsley.