Danum Eagles knocked out of National Cup by Manchester Giants

Danum Eagles were knocked out of the National Cup at Manchester Giants.

Mathew Martin led the Eagles with 25 points and 15 rebounds but the Doncaster club lost the second round tie 76-64.

Head coach Bob Martin said: “We’re still trying to get back to playing our best basketball. We have been very good or poor so far. We need to find that balance.”

Eagles face Derbyshire Arrows in their Division Two opener on Saturday at The Pods in Scunthorpe.

n Eagles U18s suffered their first league defeat of the season at Durham Wildcats, going down 78-54.

Eagles U16s went top of the league with a 59-55 win against Durham. Matt Melady led all scorers with 29 points.