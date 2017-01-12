Danum Eagles juniors turn on the style against Leeds Force

Danum Eagles’ under 16s produced their best performance of the season to defeat fellow high fliers Leeds Force.

The 71-53 win at Danum Academy kept third-placed Eagles on the coattails of the North East Conference leaders.

Harrison Bell led the scoring with 39 points but it was an excellent team performance that saw Eagles prevail in a game that was finely poised at half time.

“The Eagles played like a Danum Eagles team,” said delighted head coach Bob Martin.

“The defence was the best it has been this season, it was a great team effort.

“We’re 10-3 now for the season and the league title is a realistic goal.”