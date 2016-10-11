Cycling: Yorkshire confident of landing UCI tournament

Yorkshire is confident of being named host of the 2019 Union Cycliste Internationale Road World Championships.

The management committee of the UCI, cycling’s world governing body, will decide the venue when they meet in Doha tomorrow.

Yorkshire is optimistic of success, after in 2014 hosting the Tour de France Grand Depart and subsequently twice holding a three-day stage race.

Rival bids come from Italy, Colombia, Germany and Canada.

Some have not specified a year for staging the event - Yorkshire has - and could therefore still also be successful even if they miss out on 2019.

The 2017 Road World Championships takes place in Bergen, Norway and the 2018 event is hosted by Innsbruck-Tirol, Austria, with 2019 the next available event.

Racing would take place in all four counties, Welcome to Yorkshire chief executive Sir Gary Verity has said, with decisions over the race routes for the week-long event to be made in conjunction with the UCI, if the bid is successful.

The 2014 Tour began in Leeds, with another stage start in York and finishes in Harrogate and Sheffield.

British Cycling had long insisted a Road World Championships bid would not necessarily mean Yorkshire being hosts as the region is already an established cycling hub.

But Government support, led by then chancellor George Osborne, pushed the bid through.

There would be another reason to celebrate a successful bid to bring the elite competition to Yorkshire.

British Cycling negotiated a £15 million package of nationwide investment alongside the bid, to further develop cycling facilities and grow participation.

This funding, subject to the bid being won, will provide for 27 purpose-built cycle-sport facilities across the disciplines.

Many of these would be closed road circuits - for riding away from motor vehicles - but there would also be outdoor velodromes, BMX tracks and mountain bike trails.