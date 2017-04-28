Cycling: Pidcock edges fast Danum Trophy

Junior World Cyclo Cross champion Tom Pidcock triumphed in a quick edition of the Danum Trophy Road Race.

Otley rider Pidcock edged a sprint finish with Alex Luhrs to take the title after the pair pulled clear late on.

Pictures: shaunflanneryphotography.com

Doncaster’s Graham Briggs finished ninth in a competitive race which takes in ten climbs of Pastures Lane to Cadeby.

The first few laps were much quicker than previous years. A break of five riders got ahead of the main field which housed the pre-race favourites who would not allow the leading group to get clear. And the gap was reeled in by the half way point.

After a flurry of attacks from various riders, the race - sponsored by Parkinson Medical and Dental Supplies - stayed together until the final two laps.