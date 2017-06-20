Cycling: Graham Briggs storms into top spot in new World Series

Rossington’s Graham Briggs followed up his win at the Doncaster Cycle Festival with an excellent display in the new Rapha Nocturne World Series.

The JLT Condor racer produced some aggressive riding to win all three sprints and lead the event on 33 points following round one in London.

Briggs has an eight-point lead at the top of the leaderboard, ahead of teammate Brenton Jones (25) and Madison Genesis rider Tobyn Horton (18).

Round two will be held in Copenhagen in August.

The Rapha Nocturne is a new world series of city centre criterium racing to determine the world’s best cycling circuit racers.

Points are awarded for final standings with bonus points awarded for sprints.

The series will expand to additional cities in 2018.