Class cycle racing continues this month in Doncaster

On April 23 the annual promotion by Doncaster Wheelers Cycling Club bring together a top class field of 70 racing cyclists to take part in a well established event called the “Danum Trophy Road race”.

It was first run in 1969 on a circuit based on Wentworth just outside Doncaster by the Birdwell Wheelers Cycling Club. Doncaster Wheelers took over the promotion of the race in 2013. The race on this new and challenging circuit has quickly become one of the most prestigious events in the region. The race route is based on some of Doncaster’s scenic countryside around the villages of High Melton, Cadeby and Sprotbrough.The race will be run over a testing 6 mile circuit to be covered 10 times for a total of 60 tough miles.

A top class field of riders have entered the race with plenty of local riders hoping to take victory, riders with vast experience such as Sprotbroughs John Tanner and Rossingtons Graham Briggs will be taking on many more top riders and teams to compete in this early season opener. Also entered in the classic race is Young Doncaster Rider Ben Turner who recently finished 3rd in the UCI Junior Men’s Cyclo-Cross World Championships.

Sponsorship for the race comes from the 1970 race winner Chris Parkinson via his company, Parkinson Medical and Dental Design. Support for the event also comes from the Doncaster University High Melton Campus who are providing the headquarters for the race.

The race starts at 10am from High Melton College and is expected to finish at approximately 12.45pm.For further information please contact Martin on 01302 769531.