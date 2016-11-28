Catholic Club win Pairs KO Cup after thrilling final

Catholic Club won the Doncaster & District Over 55s Snooker ‘A’ League KO Pairs Cup following a thrilling final with Trades Club.

Dave Steer and Nigel Hirst came from ten points down to win the decisive frame 64-52 - enough to claim an aggregate win by just two points.

Alan Marley and Tom Hodby had put Trades Club on top by winning the opening frame 50-40.

But a nip and tuck decider, which saw both sides separated by one point with three reds remaining, swung in Catholic Club’s favour when Hirst potted the final blue and pink.

“Thanks to both pairs for a fantastic final that was worthy of any stage,” said league secretary John Mitchell.

Intake Social won the ‘B’ League final in more comfortable fashion against Askern Welfare.

Alan Watson and Wally Straw played positively for Welfare but two unfortunate fouls and the final black saw Intake win the first frame 57-32.

Watson made a break of 22 in the next but Intake’s Pete Hey and Roy Lee finished strongly to win it 82-44.