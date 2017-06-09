Butterfield named in British squad for World Para Athletics Championships

Doncaster-born Jo Butterfield has been named in a 49-strong Great Britain team for the World Para Athletics Championships in London next month.

The 38-year-old is the reigning Paralympic, World and European champion in the women’s club throw F51.

“I can’t wait,” Butterfield told World Para Athletics.

“I do like the crowd, I love the support and when there’s a little bit of pressure I perform my best – I do my best at major championships.

“So I’m looking forward to that home crowd.”

Butterfield, who hails from Woodlands but is now based in Scotland, was diagnosed with a tumour on her spinal cord in 2011 which resulted in her being paralysed below the waist.

She was awarded an MBE for her services to athletics in the New Year’s Honours list.

The World Para Athletics Championships take place in London from July 14-23.

Para Athletics head coach Paula Dunn said: “We have selected a very strong team for the World Para Athletics Championships in London, and I am delighted to see so many medallists from Rio lining up alongside some new faces at the senior level. Having a home world championship is very special for all the athletes, coaches and team staff, so we are all very honoured to be representing the British team this summer.

“We have selected five athletes who topped the podium at the Paralympic Games in 2012, so they have valuable experience of a home championship. I expect the British public will throw their support behind the team once more, and our team will create some unforgettable memories for them once again in the London Stadium.”