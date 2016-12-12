Brave Dave Allen deserves a Hearn deal

David Allen - one of the great characters of the national boxing scene - says is planning to keep quiet for a while after his defeat to Cuban powerhouse Luis Ortiz.

A painful jaw, ribs and punctured tongue means he will be keeping out of the public eye for a while.

He tweeted: “Said it before but I mean it this time having some off Twitter I need to lie down in a dark room for a few days and feel back to normal.”

The Conisbrough heavyweight became Ortiz’s 27th straight victim at Manchester Arena on Saturday; he was stopped in the seventh round.

And Allen was honest about his failings when he met Ortiz in the American-based fighter’s dressing room, afterwards.

“He has had 380 amateur fighs I have had 10” Allen said.

“He was old-manning me, bang bang, he knows too much. He was too fast.

“He is up there, I am down here, and the fact I got to fight him, to me means everything. One day I do believe I will be up there.”

Allen, 24, admitted on IFL TV he “wasn’t the fittest I have ever been but I thought I could tire him out but the man just knows too much. He was too good for me on the night.”

South Yorkshire’s ‘White Rhino’, having fought Ortiz and Dillian Whyte in the space of five months, is hoping his performances will lead to a contract offer from Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn.

Allen said: “Eddie sign me now and sort some proper fights out

I made a little bit of money, I should have got more for fighting him (Ortiz.) Sort me out or I am going to BT Sport.”

Ortiz’s camp said : “It was an honour to fight David Allen in his home town and for David to take the fight at short notice...he is the type of fighter you have to commend, win lose or draw.” The boxer said it had been a “wonderful experience for him.”

