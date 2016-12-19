Boxing: Tough challenge ahead for South Yorkshire heavyweight

Dave Coldwell knows he has got work to do as he tries to get the best out of Carl Spencer.

The South Yorkshire scene could do with more heavyweights so it was good to see Spencer return to the ring after more than three years out. But it was a mixed outing, at Barnsley Metrodome last weekend, when the Bentley man tied with Kamil Sokolowsk, a Polish fighter with a losing record.

“Carl struggled with the ring rust” said Coldwell. “He has been out for a long time and couldn’t get his timing. At least he got a draw and is glad to be back amongst it though.”

Coldwell, who guided Tony Bellew to a world title victory this year, was impressed with another new signing, Dronfield middleweight Lewis Taylor, who outpointed Bartlomiej Grafka on the bill.

“Lewis looked good. He had a proper opponent who comes to win, and has given people like Paul Smith some good work. So it was a great eight rounds in the bank which he needs rather than someone putting their hands up all night.”

Taylor has distanced himself from talk of a possible re-match with Barnsley’s Ben Davies, saying fighting him again would be a backward step. But Davies won’t give up. “I hope Lewis goes on and wins something big..and then I can get into a mandatory position were he can’t dodge me any more” said Davies.

Gleadless light heavyweight Chris Dutton was underwhelmed by his performance at Barnsley, a win over 37-year-old Brighton journeyman Iain Jackson.

Dutton said: “Every time I seemed to put pressure on he was lunging himself forward and spoiling my work.

“I rocked him a few times in the last round but couldn’t finish him. But a win’s a win and I was the one with the cleaner work so that obviously showed.”