Boxing: Stainforth ABC’s Robert Davies fully prepared for title eliminator

Robert Davies is leaving no stone unturned as he bids for a shot at the British Youth Heavyweight title.

The Stainforth ABC fighter heads to Billericay on Friday night to face Ryan Butler in a final eliminator for the crown.

And the former National Junior Championship finalist is taking no chances.

“We’ve booked in a hotel for the night because we really want to take this seriously,” Davies’ coach Paul Thompson said.

“This fight is a big ask for Robert so we want preparations to be as good as they can.

“We’re getting down there nice and early so we can get him ready.

“He’ll be ready.”

Davies reached the semi-final of the National Youth Championships earlier in the year.

Success keeps coming for Stainforth ABC with three fighters all winning by KO on a recent road trip.

Trio Todd Connell, Robbie Sahota and Jake Bray all triumphed on an away outing in Penrith.

Dunscroft fighter Sahota, 16, earned a TKO win in the second round to secure his first win, a performance matched by Stainforth’s Connell in his first real bout.

Thompson admits finding it difficult to match 14-year-old Connell who is already in the 83kg weight class.

And former serviceman Bray toppled his opponent with a straight right in the third round in his fourth outing in six weeks.