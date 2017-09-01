Boxing: Rossington’s Maxi Hughes aims to make the most of home comforts

It has been five years since Maxi Hughes fought in his hometown but he is aiming to come back with a bang this weekend.

The Rossington fighter is in the headline slot at The Dome on Saturday night in his quest to claim the vacant Central Area super featherweight title.

Hughes will face Ryan Moorhead and is looking to mark his boxing homecoming in style.

“It’s been five years since I’ve boxed at The Dome so it’s going to be really good,” he told the Free Press.

“I remember it really well so it’s going to be comfortable.”

Hughes’ latest outing will be his first under the managerial and promotional arm of Stefy Bull.

And he is delighted to have been handed a title opportunity in his first bout as a Bull fighter.

“I didn’t want a six rounder, coming off the back of the last fight,” he said.

“I knew I wouldn’t be able to get myself up for that.

“I wanted at least a ten rounder against someone who wanted to come and win.

“Stefy’s delivered and got me this fight for the Central Area title.”

Opponent Moorhead has won nine of his ten fights to date.

Hughes believes he is in a different class to the Liverpool fighter and is out to prove he belongs at the British title level, at which he mixed when facing Martin Ward.

“I just think I’m a level above Moorhead,” Hughes said.

“Just with the levels that I’ve boxed at. The three fights with Martin Ward alone is more than he’s ever done.

“I just need to make that count.

“I’ve not one bit underestimated him. I’ve prepared as much for this as I would have for Martin Ward.

“I just need to concentrate and adapt on the night and show that I am a level above him.

“It’s a good fight, there’s a belt on the line that I didn’t win a few years ago when I fought Scotty Cardle.

“It’s about winning this and moving on, chasing that British title again.”

Commonwealth featherweight champion Jason Cunningham will make his return to action on Saturday night.

The Woodlands fighter will be in a ticking-over bout as he competes in his first fight since April.

Fellow Doncaster fighters Tom Bell and Lewis Booth will also be in action.