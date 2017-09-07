Boxing: Maxi Hughes answers questions with title win

Maxi Hughes has answered some serious questions after becoming Central Area super featherweight champion.

The Rossington fighter earned a comfortable 97-94 points win over Ryan Moorhead at The Dome last weekend to claim a significant title at the fourth attempt.

And new manager Stefy Bull believes Hughes has answered doubts – including any the 27-year-old may have had in his own mind.

“I think the main thing that win does is answer questions for Maxi,” Bull told the Free Press.

“He’s no longer the nearly man – he’s a champion now and the niggles have gone.

“He came through a tough fight. Moorhead was a winning fighter who’d lost just once when he was caught cold.

“It was a fight that could easily have been for the English title.

“It wasn’t a foregone conclusion but Maxi was quite comfortable in there.

“It also gave him good experience of the rounds. When Maxi fought Martin Ward, I thought he just fell a bit short when it came to the experience of going long in a fight.

“He’s got that now so he should go forward with real confidence.”

Hughes will be back out on November 25 at The Dome in either a defence of his Central Area crown or another championship fight.

Bull is aiming to keep Hughes busy and build much-needed momentum in his career.

He said: “It’s about getting the momentum going now and push towards the big titles early next year.

“This working relationship between me and Maxi is a long time in the making. He really should have been with me a long time ago.

“If he had, I think he’d have won a major title by now.

“But there’s no reason why he can’t do that.

“There are plenty of options with him, mainly because of his size. If there’s something at lightweight, he can go there or there’s plenty at super feather.

“Martin Ward is likely to relinquish the British title after winning it outright so Maxi can get in that picture.”

Elsewhere on Saturday’s bill, Woodlands featherweight Jason Cunningham returned to action by winning every round against Jay Carney and could be set for a big name opponent in his next bout.

And fellow Doncaster fighter Tom Bell beat Dmitrijs Gutmans to extend his 100 per cent winning record to six fights.

n Former world title contender Gavin McDonnell is set for another ticking over bout on October 7 ahead of a proposed big fight in Sheffield in December.