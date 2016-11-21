Boxing: Knockout performance from Townend and Appleyard

When you are known as The KO Kid, there is a certain reputation to live up to.

It is a good thing then that Andy Townend rarely disappoints on that front.

And he did just that on Saturday night as he ended the latest defence of his English super featherweight title inside two rounds at Doncaster’s Dome.

The Barnsley fighter stopped Chris Conwell in the second round to retain his title, in his first outing since suffering defeat in his shot at the British crown against Martin J Ward in September.

Townend had Conwell down three times before the referee showed due mercy by waving the fight off.

Victory stretched Townend’s record to 17-4-0 and was his 12th stoppage. He is pencilled in for another English title defence in March.

Fellow Barnsley fighter Josh Wale ticked over with a dominant 60-54 points win over Reynaldo Cajina ahead of his own English title shot in the spring.

The bantamweight was in full control throughout the six round bout to extend his record to 22-9-2.

Wale will face Marc Leach for the English bantamweight title at the Dome in March.

There was success for the two hometown fighters on the Stefy Bull promoted bill.

Harworth light heavyweight Danny Slaney outpointed Andy Neylon 39-37 to move to 7-1-1 and remain unbeaten since his ring comeback in February.

And Hyde Park’s Aston Jolly marked his first fight since defeat in his February bid for the Central Area middleweight title by beating Sonny Whiting 40-37 on points.

Rotherham’s Lee Appleyard stopped Ignac Kassai in the first round to get back on track after defeat in his own quest for the Central Area super featherweight title in September.

Scheduled to go eight rounds, Appleyard ended it after 110 seconds in a dominant performance.

Elsewhere, Barnsley-born Matty Askin earned a future shot at the British cruiserweight title with a comfortable unanimous points win over Tommy McCarthy in an eliminator in Manchester.

McCarthy was previously unbeaten but Askin produced a convincing victory.