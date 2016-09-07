Boxing: Jamie McDonnell wants unification bout in November

Jamie McDonnell fully expects to be involved in a world title unification bout in his next fight.

The WBA Regular bantamweight champion is working towards November 12 as the date he returns to action.

And he says there are several options on the table for his opponent, with one potential bout resting on the outcome of the clash between IBF champion Lee Haskins and Stuart Hall this weekend.

A unification bout with WBA Super champion Rau’shee Warren had looked close and the Hatfield fighter insists that remains an option.

“There’s a chance it will still happen,” he told The Star. “It’s all lined up, it just needs to be signed.

“But there’s also the winner of the IBF fight at the weekend with Haskins and Stuey Hall.

“The options are there and hopefully it’ll be sorted soon enough.”

McDonnell is keen to see a fight finalised after spending the majority of time since his successful defence against Fernando Vargas in April in training.

He said: “By the time November comes around it’ll have been 19 or 20 weeks that I’ve been in training. We’re doing some good stuff in the gym, learning new stuff and developing, but you need that bit of downtime. Hopefully it’ll all be sorted soon. I just want that date locked in so I can focus on it. I just want a big fight, for good money and something I can get up for.”

McDonnell’s twin brother Gavin is on the undercard of Kell Brook’s clash with Gennady Golovkin at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday.