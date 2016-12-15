Boxing: Gavin McDonnell lands world title shot

Doncaster's Gavin McDonnell has got his wish - to fight for a world title.

He will face Mexican Rey Vargas for the vacant WBC super-bantamweight title next year.

The belt, which has been held by the likes of Erik Morales, Daniel Zaragoza and Carl Frampton, has been left vacant following the retirement of Japan's Hozumi Hasegawa's.

Gavin is the twin brother of current WBA 'world' bantamweight champion Jamie.

Trainer David Coldwell said: "Gavin McDonnell has been in his twin brother's shadow throughout his career and is probably the most underrated fighter in British boxing and this is a fantastic opportunity he is not going to waste."