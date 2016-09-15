Boxing: Central Area title a ‘shot in the arm’ for Harworth’s Josh Morgan

Trainer Jimmy Harrington hopes victory over Steven Hale will give Josh Morgan a much-needed shot in the arm.

The Harworth fighter beat the previously-unbeaten lightweight from Conisbrough for the Central Area title earlier this month.

“Josh is a nervous person. He’s got no confidence. Even during this fight he kept coming to the corner and saying ‘I’ve lost it’,” said Harrington.

“He’s always had to live in the shadow of other fighters in and around the gym [at Lindholme], but hopefully this win gives him the confidence to go on and show what he can do.

“He’s got to stay in the gym and keep learning the trade.

“A couple of defences would be great for him and then the next step is the English title.”

Harrington, who paid tribute to the retiring Hale, was pleased with his man’s discipline.

“It was a cracking 50/50 fight. Josh stuck to everything I wanted him to do,” he said.

“He kept his hands tight. He dictated the tempo of the fight and was very disciplined.

“It was his first ten-rounder so that was a bit daunting for him but he dealt with the mental side of the things.

“Credit to Steven Hale,” he added.

“He didn’t look like someone who wanted to retire but obviously that’s down to his circumstances.

“He’s a cracking fella and myself and Josh want to wish him all the best for the future.”