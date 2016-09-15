Boxer Gavin McDonnell must improve his fighting focus

Trainer Dave Coldwell says Gavin McDonnell has to improve his focus if he is to follow his brother Jamie into becoming a world champion.

Doncaster’s WBC Silver super bantamweight title holder struggled at times before posting a points win against Nicaraguan Robin Zamora on Kell Brook’s undercard. Rotherham-based Coldwell says errors had to be rectified by his man, who had been out of action for seven months.

“Maybe it was inactivity or lack of concentration but I wasn’t entirely satisfied with Gavin’s performance and we’ll be addressing that in the gym to ensure it doesn’t happen moving forward” said the trainer.

“There was times where he switched off and he was caught with silly shots after getting his own punches off.

“There was stuff that caught my eye and things that we’ve been working on came together but that’s not good enough when you’re fighting the best out there.

“He makes those mistakes against a world class fighter then there’s a good chance he pays the price.”

Coldwell remains a big believer in the 30-year-old though.

“He’s a quick learner and I’m certain he’ll put it right. It was good to shake some rust off and we’ll be back in the ring again soon so I’m confident you’ll see a much more polished performance next time and then we’ll assess the situation.

“One thing that did impress me though was his professionalism because his opponent was changed last minute to a southpaw fighter and it’s the first left handed fighter he’s fought since early in his career and he took it at short notice.

“That can be a pain when you’ve been preparing for an orthodox guy.

“Overall, he got the win and he can push forward but there’s still work to do.”

