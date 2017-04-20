Armthorpe Welfare make winning start

Armthorpe Welfare A got their new Doubles League Division One season off to a winning start with a resounding 84-45 victory at Pilkingtons Recreation A.

Westfield Park A won a much closer contest 76-70 at Yorkshire Main A.

In Division Two Pilkingtons Recreation ran out comfortable 84-52 winners at Haslam Park B.

The only home winners during the first round of games were Parklands B who beat Brodsworth Welfare 69-55.

Harvesters/Eden Grove A got the better of Rossington Welfare A by just two points, winning 78-76.

In Division Three Rossington Welfare B won 72-56 at Harvesters/Eden Grove A.

Parklands A were the biggest winners in the first round of matches in Division One of the Over 60s League - with a 168-89 triumph over their clubmates Parklands B.

There were a couple of thrillers too. Parklands B shocked Parklands A by beating them 156-154, while Pilkingtons Pensioners won 135-133 at Yorkshire Main.