Archery prospect Megan Tinker set for Euros bow

Doncaster’s Megan Tinker is one of three Dearne Valley Archery Club members to have been selected for Great Britain for the forthcoming European Field Championships in Slovenia.

Tinker, 17, from Barnburgh, will be competing in her first international tournament in Mokrice Catez from August 22-26.

She will be joined by reigning double world champion and 2012 Olympian Amy Oliver and Michelle Kiddy.

Tinker only took up archery four years ago but last year held numerous junior field titles as well as performing highly on the junior target circuit, ranking third in the country for her age group.

She said: “I’m delighted to be selected after all the hard work I’ve put in and I’m determined to do well.

“But as it’s my first international competition, I’m just going to enjoy the event, soak up the atmosphere and shoot as well as I know I can.

“To be travelling and competing with Amy and Michelle is such a brilliant bonus and shows how good our little club is.”

Oliver, from Swinton, retired from international target archery after her unprecedented double triumph at the World Field Championships in 2016 - a feat unmatched by any British woman.

But she has been tempted back into active competition after shooting qualifying scores earlier this year.

Oliver last won the European Championships in 2007 - the first British lady for 20 years to do so - and was ranked number one in the UK Target and Field rankings for 2016.

Kiddy is Amy’s aunt and a veteran of three European and two World Championship events, winning a team silver medal in 2011.

Like Amy, Michelle has been tempted back into international competition after gaining the required selection scores over the last 12 months.

Field Archery is different to Olympic Target archery in that competitors are required to shoot at targets of different sizes and unknown distances, usually in a woodland setting.

The sport is represented at the World Games with championships up to European and World level.