Adwick-Le-Street shooter Jess Wright targets medal at World Championship

Shooting star Jess Wright has a medal in his sights at the 2017 World FITASC Compak Sporting Clay Shooting Championship.

The 22-year-old, from Adwick-Le-Street, is currently in Signes in France with the Great Britain senior team for the four-day event, which starts today.

He has previously represented GB at junior level after winning a string of county and national titles.

“I qualified for the team after winning the UK Open last year with a score of 96 out of 100 which was also a selections shoot,” Wright told the Free Press before departing for France.

“I then finished third on 96 out of 100 at the second selection shoot and finally, at the British Grand Prix, I shot 185 out of 200 which put me in the top ten to qualify for the team.

“My aims and goals for Signes are to get a team medal and an individual medal.

“However, it is such a high standard that a top 15 finish would be great.”

Wright has just received his QTS teaching degree and will soon begin work as a science teacher at Outwood Academy Adwick.

He took a break from shooting while completing his studies at Sheffield Hallam University.

Wright returned to action in March last year to win his first ever senior title at the UK Compak Championships in Wales.

He used to play football for Brodsworth Welfare before a back injury led to him taking up shooting.