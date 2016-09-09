2016 Ladbrokes St Leger - Facts and Figures

Previous Winning Trainers

Aidan O’Brien (Housesofparliament, Idaho & Sword Fighter)

Past winners were Milan 2001, Brian Boru 2003, Scorpion 2005 & Leading Light 2013

John Gosden (Muntahaa)

Past winners were Shantou 1996, Lucarno 2007, Arctic Cosmos 2010 & Masked Marvel 2011

Previous Winning Jockeys

None

Oldest Trainer

Mick Channon (Harrison), 67

Youngest Trainer

Laura Mongan (Harbour Law), 36

Oldest Jockey

Seamie Heffernan (Idaho), 44

Youngest Jockey

Donnacha O’Brien (Sword Fighter), 18

Horses that have already won at distances beyond 1m 4f

Harbour Law, Housesofparliament, Muntahaa, Sword Fighter, Ventura Storm

Runner with most prize money

Idaho, £501,428

Runner with least prize money

The Tartan Spartan, £3,235

Odds-On Favourites

Idaho is currently the 4/6 favourite with Ladbrokes.

The last horse to start at odds-on in the Ladbrokes St Leger was Camelot, who was second at 2/5 in 2012.

There have been nine odds-on winners since World War II, most recently Scorpion at 10/11 in 2005. Other odds-on favourites to succeed in the post-war period were Tulyar (10/11, 1952), Meld (10/11, 1955), Alcide (4/9, 1958), St Paddy (4/6, 1960), Ragusa (2/5, 1963), Nijinsky (2/7, 1970), Oh So Sharp (8/11, 1985) and Reference Point (4/11, 1987).

Great Voltigeur Stakes

York’s Great Voltigeur Stakes is one of the leading Ladbrokes St Leger trials.

Seven horses have won both races since 1970, Lucarno being the most recent horse to complete the double in 2007.

Horses that were beaten in the Great Voltigeur Stakes have also gone on to win the Ladbrokes St Leger, with seven horses since 1987 having been beaten at York before going on to win at Doncaster, most recently Encke in 2012.

Idaho won the 2016 Great Voltigeur Stakes with Housesofparliament in second and Harrison in fourth.

Female Trainers

Laura Mongan bids to become the first female trainer to win the Ladbrokes St Leger with Harbour Law.

The best runner to date for a female trainer was Demophilos, runner-up for Amanda Perrett in 2001.

Prize Money

The 2016 renewal of the Ladbrokes St Leger has record headline prize money of £700,000 (up from £650,000 in 2015).

1-2-3 for Aidan O’Brien?

Aidan O’Brien is responsible for three of the first four in the betting with Ladbrokes. He has previously saddled both the second and third on two occasions (2007 & 2015) but has never achieved the 1-2-3. The last trainer to achieve the 1-2 was Godolphin’s Saeed bin Suroor in 2009 (Mastery & Kite Wood).

Even if he does saddle the first three home on Saturday, O’Brien will still not overtake the record of James Croft, who remarkably saddled the first four horses home in 1822 - (Theodore, Violet, Professor and Corinthian).