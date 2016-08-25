Martial warned over girlfriend row, United chase Olympic ace, Chaplow’s USA homophobia slur, Drinkwater deal

Today’s rumours from the world of football on Thursday, 25th August 2016

Boss Jose Mourinho has warned Anthony Martial he must raise his game after lacklustre start The United chief fears that his chaotic personal life is starting to affect his performances on the field. Martial, 20, recently split from childhood sweetheart Samantha and has been subjected to a series of public attacks from his ex-girlfriend. (The Sun).

Olympic Gold medal winner Gabriel Barbosa is on Man Utd’s radar but they’ll have to hurry up if he decides to leave Brazil. United’s Brazilian wonder kid target Gabriel Barbosa has been told it is up to him whether he leaves Santos or not. Old Trafford boss Jose Mourinho is said to be interested, however, the South American club’s president has revealed that, despite the Reds being linked with the 19-year-old striker, there have only been concrete bids from Italy. (Manchester Evening News).

Mark Hughes is ready to offer Liverpool outcast Mamadou Sakho an escape route with a loan move to Stoke City. Hughes has made an inquiry for the French centre-half and is hopeful of concluding a deal before the transfer deadline. Sakho is free to leave Liverpool on a temporary basis after falling out of favour with manager Jurgen Klopp and Stoke have asked about his availability. (Daily Telegraph).

Former Premier League player Richard Chaplow has been suspended for two matches for verbally abusing openly gay opponent Robbie Rogers. Rogers, 29, said he was subjected to a repeated “gay slur” during a match between his LA Galaxy II team and Chaplow’s Orange County Blues.

Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater has signed a new five-year contract with the Premier League champions. The 26-year-old England international was instrumental as the Foxes won the title by 10 points last season. His previous deal was due to expire in 2018, and there had been speculation of a move to Tottenham. (BBC Sport).

West Ham are aiming to push through a deal to sign striker Loic Remy on a season-long loan from Chelsea, according to Sky sources.

