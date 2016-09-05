SWinning start for Sheffield RUFC but promoted Sheffield Tigers are beaten at home

Sheffield Tigers and Sheffield had contrasting fortunes as they got their league campaigns under way against Midlands opposition.

Tigers, last season’s National Three North champions, were beaten 22-10 in their opening National Two North clash against Luctonians in torrential rain at Dore Moor.

Luctonians opened the scoring with Louis Silver finding the target with a penalty and they were soon further ahead when Jordan’s Street’s try from a rolling maul was converted to make it 10-0.

Tigers rallied after the break as Henry Packard scored a converted try to make it 7-10.

Tigers’ new stand-off Angus Bowyer made his mark with a penalty to level the scores but two further tries through Piers Morell and Louis Silver handed victory to the visitors.

Sheffield, who have transfered from National Three North to National Three Midlands, got off to a promising start with a 14-6 win at Bridgnorth.

After the hosts opened with the first of two penalty goals, Sheffield equalised through full-back Joe Cribley, who added two more penalties in the second half. Rupert Broadley, the Abbeydale Park winger, scored the game’s only try after 53 minutes.

Dinnington opened their North One East campaign with a well-deserved 19-14 win over Wheatley Hills at Doncaster.

Flanker Josh Brown scored the opening try for Dinnington, converted by Jonny West.

Wheatley levelled score, but Dinnington turned round 14-7 ahead with the first of two tries by Brown’s fellow back row forward Steve Leitch, West again adding the points.

After Leitch had scored again to put Dinnington 19-7 ahead. Wheatley had 28 minutes without getting out of their own 22 but gained a consolation try in the sixth minute of added time.

A determined Wath on Dearne opened their Yorkshire Two campaign with a 7-3 home win over Old Rishworthians, from Halifax.

The visitors took a 3-0 lead ten minutes into the match, and it was only with the last play of the game that Wath clinched it when No 8 and captain Matt Burrows crashed over for a try converted by full-back Adam Clark.

Barnsley were well beaten 33-6 in their Yorkshire Two match against Roundhegians at Leeds.

It was a similar story for Rotherham Clifton, who conceded four tries in a 29-0 home defeat by Skipton in Yorkshire Four, but in the same league Rotherham Phoenix scored two tries to one to salvage a 13-13 draw at York Railway Institute.

Stocksbridge slumped to a 24-0 defeat at home to Old Otliensians in Yorkshire Three with Oliver Eaves scoring two tries. Superior play through the backs allowed the visitors to score four tries with Ieuan Cranswick and Matthew Taylor also crashing over.

Sheffield Medicals lost out 33-10 at home to Moortown while Sheffield Oaks went down 29-15 at Knaresborough.