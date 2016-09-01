Snooker: Club Doncaster recruit Keogan lands World Tour spot

Snooker ace Chris Keogan has joined the Club Doncaster family as he takes his first steps in the professional ranks.

The Sprotbrough potter qualified for a place on the World Snooker tour in May and hopes to earn a dream place at the Crucible in Sheffield for the World Championship next year.

Keogan will fly the flag for Club Doncaster on the tour with the logo on his waistcoat and the avid Rovers fan is delighted to be part of the same sporting stable as his boyhood club.

“I’m very proud of where I’ve come from and to be part of this family that represents the area is brilliant,” the 24-year-old said.

“I grew up watching Rovers at Belle Vue, freezing while watching players like James Coppinger, as well as the great days like cup finals and the play-off final at the Britannia Stadium.

“Qualifying for the Tour is still sinking in. To achieve this and give myself the opportunity to be among all these great players is a dream come true.”

The ‘Donny Dynamo’ admits he has plenty of improvement to make to compete against the world’s best but is excited to test his game on the table with some of his snooker idols.

He said: “I need to adapt quickly. Playing against the best players week in, week out is going to be a challenge but it’s one I’m up for. I want to keep progressing and learning and win as many matches as I can.

“It’s the ultimate dream to play at the Crucible. Those were the matches I watched as a kid so to play there would be amazing.

“Ronnie O’Sullivan is the star attraction but players like Stephen Hendry and Barry Hawkins, who you can see have worked really hard and it’s paid off, are the people I admire and want to emulate.

“I don’t run round the table like Ronnie does, but I’m not too slow either. I am quite a relaxed player.”

Club Doncaster chief executive Gavin Baldwin added: “We are delighted to welcome Chris into the Club Doncaster family, and will follow his progression with interest.

“This is another chance to expand our horizons in the local sporting scene, as we look to use the power of sport to help raise the area’s profile and inspire young people to be the best they can be.”