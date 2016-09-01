Doncaster RLFC: Local lad Zac Braham living the dream at Dons

Dons prop Zac Braham is living the dream.

“I always wanted to play for my hometown club and I’m looking to stay and build my career here,” said the former Toll Bar amateur.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be as tough as it was when I first joined the club but my body has adapted to the physical side of the game and now I’m used to it and I love that part of the game.”

Braham has missed the last three games with an ankle injury but is hoping to be back in action within the next week or so.

“To be honest, I didn’t think that I’d play as much as I have and I’ve done a lot better than what I thought as well,” he said.

Braham, who also played for the Hull FC academy side, is the first to admit he’s not yet the finished product.

“I’m only 21 and props don’t seem to mature until they are around 25 so hopefully there is more to come.

“I’ve learnt a lot since I’ve been at the club and I think head coach Gary Thornton and the rest of the coaching staff are getting the best out of me.

“Experienced forwards such as Makali Aizue and Mark Castle are also always passing on tips to the younger lads like myself.”

Braham concedes the Dons have it all to do, in what is proving a tougher division than last season, to win promotion but remains positive.

“We’ve had some bad luck with injuries and that has had an affect on our performances in certain games, but I still feel that we are capable of beating anyone in this league on our day.”

Said Thornton: “I’m delighted with Zac. He was very raw when he first came but he’s been very keen to learn and you can see that in how he’s played. He’s a really strong ball carrier and he’s a threat when taking the ball in. He was a bit naïve defensively when he first came but he’s worked hard on that aspect of the game and will continue to improve technically as he further adjusts to the professional game.

“There’s definitely a future for him at the club. He’s only a young kid and there’s plenty of development in him.”