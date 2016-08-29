Doncaster Knights 64 Mowden Park 0: Knights complete build-up with 10-try win

Doncaster Knights ended their pre-season campaign on a high at home to Darlington Mowden Park.

In addition to running in ten tries and impressing at the various set-pieces, the Championship out kept the visitors scoreless as they posted an emphatic 64-0 win

Director of rugby Clive Griffithsis well aware that the opening league game away to relegated London Irish this weekend will represent a significant step up.

But Knights will go into the game as well prepared as they could have been, given the injury to skipper Michael Hills, and ready to show that last season’s success wasn’t a one-off.

The game marked the debut of high-profile signing Beau Robinson, who joined the club late last week, and the back-rower will have hoped to have done enough to secure his place in the squad to face Irish.

Full-back Paul Jarvis and Tyson Lewis look certain to feature with the former helping to set up the first of the wing’s first half brace in addition to racing over himself.

Hooker Harry Allen also touched down from a driving maul to secure Knights a 26-0 interval lead which could have been more.

Although Park never stopped trying they continued to be second best after the break.

Knights posted another six tries including a long-range move finished off by Simon Humberstone and an 80 metre effort by half-back Sam Edgerley from a lineout against the throw which made it 50-0.

Centre Mat Clark scored the penultimate try and featured in the last along with Lloyd Hayes in the build-up to full-back Sean Scanlon’s last minute touchdown.

Knights: Jarvis, Flockhart, Hayes, A Tuilagi, Lewis, Cusack, Heaney, Hislop, Allen, John, Young Nolan, Falkingham, Owen, Shaw, List, Sprotson, Newton, Hunter, Williams, Challoner, Makaafi, Robinson, Edgerley, Humberstone.