Watford 1 Doncaster Rovers Belles 1

Doncaster Rovers Belles failed to win for the first time in FA Women’s Super League 2 Spring Series as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Watford.

There were goals either side of half time as Courtney Sweetman-Kirk’s tap in gave the away side the lead before Leah Cudone levelled things up.

The Belles started on the front foot and carved out a decent opportunity when Watford were unable to deal with a bouncing ball – allowing Mayumi Pacheco to try her luck, blasting over the bar.

Watford hit back with a chance of their own as Rinsola Babajide surged down the left and thumped a low effort that Nicky Davies did well to get down and divert.

On the brink of half time, Belles snatched the lead as great work down the left by Kirsty Hanson allowed Sweetman-Kirk the easiest of finishes as the ball was sent to her feet.

But the Hornets drew level in the second half when a goalmouth scramble fell to Cudone, whose goal-bound shot was unable to be cleared by Sophie Barker.

Cudone could have had a second moments later, only to miskick an effort, while Sweetman-Kirk tried in vain with her effort late on.

Sweetman-Kirk tried her luck with an audacious backheel that Josephine Fletcher was equal to as the momentum of the game fizzled out.

