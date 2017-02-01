VIDEO: Warmsworth Primary School win EFL Kids Cup

Warmsworth Primary School are one step closer to Wembley after winning the annual EFL Trust Kinder +Sport Kids Cup at the Keepmoat Stadium.

They secured their place in the regional finals with a 1-0 win against Our Lady of Sorrows Primary School in the final - and will now fly the flag for Doncaster Rovers in the remainder of the competition.

The 23-team tournament was ran by Club Doncaster Foundation. Former Rovers players Jan Budtz and Tim Ryan, both Foundation employees, had earlier conducted the draw on social media, while club captain Andy Butler was on hand for the trophy presentation.

Heather King, Club Doncaster Foundation’s community co-ordinator, said: “We’re so happy with how it turned out. All the players and teachers that turned up were a credit to their schools and the overall day was great.

“It was brilliant to see Andy Butler there too - you could see how excited the kids were at his presence so we’re really grateful for that.

“I can’t wait to see how the next round pans out,” she added.

“It’s an honour to be hosting the next round for all the winners and hopefully our team will be able to replicate such a great event.”

The winners of the regional finals will go on to play at Wembley.