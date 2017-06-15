Team Axita win 2017 Doncaster Business Cup

Former Rossington Main star Lee Holmes helped Team Axita get their hands on the Doncaster Business Cup.

Player coach Holmes was on the scoresheet in a 4-2 win for his team over Team HSR Law, who featured former Doncaster Rovers youngster Josh Meade, Ian Snodin’s son Jordan and were bossed by Mini Kicks founder Ben Hunter.

The annual event brings together leading business people from Doncaster to raise money for charity.

It was an overdue victory for Team Axita, formerly Team Van Steen, who lost in both 2015 and 2016.

Organiser Alexander Van Steen said: “It was an amazing feeling to win, both for the guys and for our captain and coach Lee Holmes of Doncaster Cancer Support Group.

“They have worked really hard this year along with all the players of the Business Cup and should all be proud of what they have achieved for local charity and the community.”

Rob Gibson of Nuffield Health put Axita ahead before Snodin stroked home before the break.

Greg Hurst of Thermofuse then put HSR Law ahead but Axita won it with goals from Holmes, Ian Parkin of Nuffield Health and Kevin Lynch of Doncaster Children’s Service.

The Doncaster Business Cup this year raised money and awareness for Firefly and Bluebell Wood.

An awards dinner will be held next month at the Holiday Inn in Warmsworth with tickets priced £25.

For more information about the Doncaster Business Cup email alexander@axita.co.uk or visit www.thedoncasterbusinesscup.co.uk.