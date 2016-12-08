SUNDAY LEAGUE FOOTY: Scores and scorers from Ernie Prince Memorial Cup & Alliance League

Real Bridge produced the shock result of the day in the Doncaster Sunday Alliance League Ernie Prince Memorial Cup second round ties.

The Division One leaders posted a 5-0 win over fourth-placed Premier Division side Rum Rooms thanks to a hat trick by free-scoring Tom McGlochlan and goals by Matthew Mears and Stu Gibbard.

Premier Division leaders Canal Tavern dished out a 7-3 beating to Division One visitors FC Cumberland.

Second-placed Ryecroft Rovers recorded the biggest win of the round when inflicting an 11-1 defeat on Division One strugglers White Hart (Askern).

Goals by Andy McCreadie and Lee Isaac earned leaders Rakkam a 2-0 away at Palfrey’s Lodge in an all-Championship clash.

High-flying Championship side The Railway remain on track for the latter stages of the competition after beating Division One hosts Armthorpe Village (Karl Britcliffe, Guy Stockwell) 6-2.

Dunscroft FC won 7-4 away to fellow top-flight side Bentley Top Club for whom Angelo Thackrah, Michael Attard, Raheem Walker and Jay Crossland netted.

Second Division Durban beat lowly Division One hosts Bentley West End S&S by the odd goal in five.

Championship title contenders Leopard registered a 7-2 win away at the Premier Division’s bottom club Pit Club Miners.

Another high-flying Championship side, Scawthorpe, scored six without reply at home to Division Two title challengers New Cantley. Dan Porteous claimed four of the goals with Mick Evens and Dave Cocacavic lending support.

Team 23 also hit six away to Division Two South Kirkby RAF.

Jack Waldron notched a hat trick as Second Division Salutation beat higher division Auckley 4-2. Ricky Simpson also chipped in.

Premier Division Tut ‘n’ Shive beat Second Division Stag Inn Rovers 4-2. Lewis Brown hit a double with Sean Kenny and Niall Horstead also weighing in.

Club Athletico Regent missed out on the chance to climb into the top-four of the Premier Division when crashing 5-1 at FC Glasshouse.

Wheatley Hotel remain rooted in the bottom two after losing 2-0 at Stainforth for whom Ricki Crompton bagged a brace.

Willaspoons and Wheatsheaf (Armthorpe) shared the spoils from a 2-2 draw in the only Championship game of the day.

Sam Appleby and Zak Wooldridge shared out the Willaspoons’ goals with Josh Firth and Adrien Refiel replying.

Rossington Styrrup moved level on points with Real Bridge at the top of Division One after romping to an 11-0 win over Athletico Fairway.

Wheatley Club cemented third position after beating FC Ivanhoe by the odd goal in three.

Fifth-placed AFC Schoolboy opened up a five-point lead over the team below them after their 4-2 win at FC Brookside thanks to goals by Bullock, Gibbon, Noon and Pointing. Stephen Phillips and Jimmy Falkiner replied.

Lowly Eden Arms inflicted a surprise 3-2 win over second-placed AFC Balby – Luke Pitchfork (2) and Paul Niles doing the damage.

Mark Barkham scored the only goal of the game as Balby Rovers climbed off the bottom after beating FC Wheatley Hills to claim their first league win of the season.

Reece Davis, Aden Butterfield, Andy Shaw and Trucia Lonut all netted as fifth-placed Woodfield beat mid-table Pit Club 4-0.