SUNDAY LEAGUE FOOTY: Latest scores and scorers from Doncaster Alliance League

Durban's hopes of becoming the first Division Two side to reach the Doncaster Sunday Alliance League's Ernie Prince Memorial Cup final were dashed by Scawthorpe Athletic.

Andy Walkden and Danny Porteous shared the goals as the high-flying Championship side won by the odd goal in three.

Defending Premier Division champions Canal Tavern, who have four games in hand, closed to within six points of leaders Ryecroft Rovers after beating Club Athletico Regent 6-1.

The Railway opened up an 11-point gap at the top of the Championship when beating Three Horseshoes 8-0. Jacob Tomer claimed four of the goals with Gary Mundy (2), Shaun Mundy and Joshua Taylor also chipping in.

Rakkam, for whom Brett Lucas (2), Richard Dunn and Mark Carter netted, climbed above Scawthorpe into second spot following their 4-1 win over Balby Athletic.

Joe Warren notched a hat trick in Bessacarr's 6-1 win over Wheatsheaf (Doncaster). Stan Krco (2) and Jonny Jones also netted. Josh Firth replied.

Palfreys Lodge lost by the odd goal in three at home to Rosehill Press (Ryan Ambler, Brad McFadden).

Wheatley Club put Division One strugglers Ivanhoe (Craig Dallas) to the sword (10-1).

Newly-crowned champions Real Bridge (Lee Wilson) beat White Hart (Askern) 1-0.

Lowly FC Brookside (Brad Vickers 2, Stephen Phillips, Callum Wakefield) beat FC Cumberland 4-2

Shane Johnson scored a hat trick as Sporting Wadworth beat Carcroft Village 4-3. Josh Walker also netted.

Jack Waldren grabbed 11 of the goals as The Salutation routed Division Two rivals Balby Rovers 17-2. Zac Boiston (2), Connor Truman, Andy McMahon and Ricky Singh also netted.