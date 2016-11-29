SUNDAY LEAGUE FOOTY: Doncaster Sunday Alliance League scores and scorers

Defending Doncaster Sunday Alliance League Premier Division champions Canal Tavern regained top spot from Ryecroft Rovers, who didn’t play, after their 2-1 win at Carpenters Arms (Andrew Welsh).

Tut ‘n’ Shive (Aaron Kelly, Chris Colley) are up to third after beating Stainforth 2-0.

Rum Rooms moved level with Dunscroft FC following their 6-3 success over Pit Club Miners for whom Atkinson, Bowman and Morris netted.

Dunscroft suffered a 6-2 defeat at FC Rossington Welfare.

Rakkam retained top spot in the Championship after beating Foresters by the odd goal in five. Andy McCreadie hit a double for the winners with Josh Eaves also netting.

Bessacarr (Brad Nicholson, Joe Warren) took over second spot on goal difference after recording a 2-1 win over Finningley Athletic.

Leopard kept in touch with the top with a 7-1 win over Rosehill Press (John Corrie).

Scawthorpe (Dean Daffin, Dave Cocacavic) dropped down to fifth after being held to a 2-2 draw by Palfreys Lodge.

Three Horseshoes are still looking for their first win after crashing 9-0 at home to Willaspoons.

Kieran Ferguson scored twice as Balby Athletic posted a 4-1 win at Team 23. Tim Miles and Kyle Burton completed the scoring.

Tom McGlochlin proved too hot to handle as Division One leaders Real Bridge cashed in on their chances when beating lowly FC Brookside 13-1.

McGlochlin scored eight, the highest personal tally of the season, with Matthew Mears (3), Gareth Dawson also weighing in.

Second-placed Rossington Styrrup had to work harder for their 2-0 win over FC Ivanhoe.

Wheatley Club retained third spot thanks to a 3-2 win over Bentley West End. Fourth-placed Sporting Wadworth beat Armthorpe Village 5-2. AFC Schoolboy pipped Auckley 3-2.

AFC Balby climbed into second spot in Division Two after beating lowly Windmill Wanderers (Greg Daniels 2, Kyle Clarke) by the odd goal in seven.

New Cantley dropped to third after losing 1-0 at Woodfield.

Balby Rovers remain without a win following their 3-2 defeat against Pit Club, whose goals were shared by Liam Redmile and Kyle Palmer plus an own goal.

Durban hit South Kirkby RAF for six when beating them 6-2.

Andy McMahon (2), Craig Covell, James Kenny and Jack Waldron did the damage as The Salutation scored five against All Saints without reply.

Luke Pitchfork, Paul Niles and Mike Dixon were the Eden Arms’ marksmen at FC Wheatley Hills.